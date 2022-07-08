Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Majors force winner-take-all game against Columbus in Section 1 Championship

Lufkin All-Stars 2022
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin looked to push through the Little League Texas East Tournament and earn their fourth ever trip to the Texas East State Tournament.

On Tuesday, Lufkin lost 1-0 to Columbus, forcing the all-stars into the elimination bracket. After Lufkin beat Western Hills on Wednesday they got another shot against Columbus. Lufkin needed to win two games Thursday night.

In Game one, Lufkin controlled the game early and went on to a 8-2 win. Ace Horan had two home runs and Jase Dickerson pitched a complete game.

Lufkin jumped out to a five nothing lead after the first inning of Game 2.

Check back for more updates.

Lufkin graduate Akyshia Cottrell has signed with the Kilgore College softball program.
WebXtra: Lufkin’s Akyshia Cottrell heading to Kilgore College softball program
