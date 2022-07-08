Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA football hosting 3 elite camps for high school

SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).
(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football program is hosting three elite high school camps this weekend at Home Bryce Stadium.

Each Camp will start at 6 p.m. and will cost $35. Friday’s camp will be for special teams. Saturday’s camp will be for offensive and defensive lineman as well as running backs and linebackers. Sunday’s camp will be for quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs. Quarterbacks will need to bring their own football.

Information on signups can be found here.

