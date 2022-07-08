TJC women’s basketball coach to be inducted into Texas Hall of Fame

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Apache Ladies basketball coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard has had a banner year. Now, she’ll be inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC).

Coach Tillis-Hoard has over 500 wins and was named this year’s coach of the year, after guiding her TJC squad to the national championship back in February.

Her induction happens in May, as she now joins counterpart, TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis as a hall of famer.

