DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple’s 2005 killing

Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77
Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who was found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago.

Shelley Susan Thompson, 41, has been charged with capital murder in the April 2005 deaths of Antonio Rodriguez, 80, and his wife Luz, 77. The couple’s daughter found them in their home in Cleveland, located about 45 miles (70 km) northeast of Houston.

DNA found at the crime scene was tested last year and pointed to Thompson. Investigators interviewed Thompson, who was in state prison at the time on an unrelated charge. She denied involvement in the deaths but provided a DNA sample to investigators, according to authorities.

Earlier this year, the DNA Thompson provided matched evidence found at the crime scene, authorities said. Thompson, who was on parole, was arrested Friday.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said investigators never gave up on the case.

“Sometimes such small pieces of evidence can solve a case and in this case that piece of carpet that was found inside the home that had a spectacle of blood on it,” Broussard told KHOU-TV in Houston.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Thompson who could speak on her behalf.

