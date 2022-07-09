Fires believed to be purposely set in Trinity County have been contained

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Trinity County fires that are thought to have been intentionally set are now all contained.

Sheriff Woody Wallace says around ten fires were put out along FM 3188 and State Highway 94 yesterday.

Sheriff Wallace says there are still fire personnel near by the areas in case of flare ups.

The largest area that was burned was 70 acres. These fires were in areas that were unpopulated and mostly woods. The sheriff says that they still believe the fires were intentionally set by someone.

There is no evidence to point that anything mechanical started them.

“Anytime you have a car going down the road, setting sparks out or a chain dragging that length of time, somebody is following and watching and seeing. That has not been reported to us yet, “Wallace said.

The sheriff said there are some names being thrown around as to who may be responsible for this, but nothing has been confirmed.

