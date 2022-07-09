Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fallen tree branch is to blame for a power outage in Lufkin. Power company representatives say service should be restored soon.

Oncor Spokesperson Andy Morgan said that, as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 1,032 customers were without electricity in Lufkin due to a tree branch falling on a feeder line. However, Morgan said that he expects the majority of customers will have service restored by 6:15 p.m., but some customers may not see service restored until later in the evening.

