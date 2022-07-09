Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Volunteers gather to help rebuild Caddo Mounds grass house

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Work continued Saturday to rebuild a grass house at the Caddo Mounds State Historic site in Cherokee County.

In April 2019 the house was destroyed when an EF-3 tornado touched down. Many volunteers gathered Saturday to help rebuild the historic grass house. One of the leaders on the project, Kay O’Neil, said social media was a huge tool in getting volunteers.

“It’s been word of mouth a lot, but social media has just been great, you know they have a Facebook page, we have a Facebook page and that way we can get it out not only to the people in the Caddo County community, but all over the United States and the world,” O’Neil said.

This project also has allowed O’Neil to connect with other members of the Caddo community.

“It’s just been really fun reconnecting with everyone, meeting new people, meeting family members that I’ve not met before. It’s just been a real blessing,” O’Neil said.

The build is also very meaningful to O’Neil.

“This is my land, I am Hasinai, and this is the land of my ancestors where our sect is from. So, this is where my family built their homes and their villages,” O’Neil said. “My elder and my family, Phill Cross he was the ones who originally built the grass house way back then. And now I’m learning from his instructions, and so me, my daughter and my daughter’s son, three generations we are all here together building this grass house.”

Paula Day traveled from Tulsa, OK to help in the rebuild.

“It’s really exciting, I’m eager to help, it’s kind of hard to get in there right now, but hopefully everyone gets turns,” Day said.

The grass house is expected to be completed July 17th.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

