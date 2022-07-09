Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, with a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, though any storm that develops could potentially become severe and be capable of strong winds. Please be mindful of this if you’re planning on heading to the lake today, don’t get caught off guard by the weather this afternoon. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. As far as temperatures go for today, highs will be in the 100s across the area, with the ‘feels like’ temperatures close to and/or above 110 degrees this afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today and tomorrow due to this dangerous heat. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and a Heat Advisory to blanket the entire area in one of these two products. The source of the shower and storm activity previously mentioned is a weak front, this front will do little to cool our temperatures in the next few days, but will help lower humidity, thus it may not feel as oppressive outside in the coming days. By Wednesday, we are eyeing the potential for a more significant cool down, with highs forecast to only be in the upper 90s. It’s ok to laugh, I know it is odd to talk about “cooling down” and still be talking about highs in the 90s.

Anyway, it will be somewhat cooler out there. Along with this cool down, we’ll see rain return to the forecast during the middle to late part of the week. Right now, Wednesday looking like the day with the most coverage. Minus any sea breeze activity before then, if you don’t see any rain today or tonight, you’ll likely stay dry until the middle of next week. Another reminder, if you’re heading to the lake today, please make sure you’re staying weather alert. Stay cool, have a safe and fun Saturday.

