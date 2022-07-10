Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

The firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with a burning building on County Road 185 when the tanker he was driving rolled over.(Photo provided by Anderson Vol. Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon while responding to a fire.

The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with a burning building on County Road 185 when the tanker he was driving rolled over.

The firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The empty building that caught fire Saturday was engulfed in flames.

There’s no word yet on what started it.

The following is the full statement released on the fire department’s Facebook page:

“A very tragic day for AVFD! We were on a scene of a structure fire when one of our responding tankers rolled over en route to assist. Unfortunately, our firefighter had injuries but will make a full recovery. We would like to thank DPS officers, Grimes County SO, Iola VFD, CHI St Joseph EMS, and all of our community that was there to lend a hand when needed. We may be one truck down but we still will continue to provide great fire service. Thanks again and keep all first responders in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Lufkin Coach Todd Quick at a fall 2021 practice
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage

Latest News

ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County
Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22,
Houston-area man wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz, other Republican leaders
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Pregnant Texas woman driving in HOV lane gets ticket, argues baby is passenger