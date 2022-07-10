Houston-area man wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz, other Republican leaders

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston-area man is wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz and other Republican leaders.

A warrant has been issues for the arrest of Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22, who is accused of threatening to kill Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other Republican lawmakers over the party’s 2022 platform related to voting rights.

Nformangum faces a felony charge of terroristic threat for threatening violence and murder against Sen. Cruz and other Republican leaders.

He reportedly did not show up to his scheduled court date on Friday July 8, according to Click2Houston.

“Court documents indicate after his initial arrest in late June, Nformangum was released on July 3,” reports Fox 26 in Houston

In documents, the reason was “with the intent to place a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury and to influence the conduct and activities of Senator Rafael Edward “Ted Cruz” and other Republican public servants of the Federal and State Government.”

The investigation began on June 27 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office after a report of a a threatening call had been made to Sen. Cruz’s Houston office from a Capitol Police Officer.

According to Click2Houston, the phone call in the court documents read ““[Sigh] Okay [spoken quietly]. Hello and good afternoon Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate. [Sigh] I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican parties platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your colleagues intent, intend to have the voting rights act repealed and not reauthorized? Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be and found and, is to be found and killed....”

During the investigation, authorities tracked the number to someone with the same last name as the suspect as well as his Instagram account.

Nformangum remains at large.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.