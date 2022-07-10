Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire previously started by a downed powerline has reignited in Trinity County.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted on social media that the fire on Farm to Market Road 356 which had originally started Saturday and was believed to be nearly extinguished has flared back up. Sheriff Wallace said that drivers should expect delays in this area.

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Lufkin Coach Todd Quick at a fall 2021 practice
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage

Latest News

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Volunteers gather to rebuild grass house after 2019 tornado
Volunteers gather to help rebuild Caddo Mounds grass house
Saturday Weather Trivia 7-9-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Fires believed to be purposely set in Trinity County have been contained