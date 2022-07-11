Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud party in the area of South Washington Street and Southwest 11th Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the party around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The first officer reports seeing multiple people, appearing to be teenagers, walking away from the area. As the officer was parking, they heard several gunshots nearby.

The officer found a 17-year-old boy who was unconscious in a yard nearby. The officer checked him for injuries and found no signs of a gunshot wound.

The boy was treated at the scene and released to a parent.

Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

