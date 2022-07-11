Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor

The man admitted to drilling through sheetrock and running a cord through the wall, and splicing into his neighbor’s electricity.
(WAFB)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested a Bryan man for stealing electricity from his neighbor.

On April 10, a property manager was showing a home on the 1600 block of Cloverdale Court when they noticed a neighbor was stealing electricity from the property.

According to court documents, the following day, the property owner had an electrician come to the home to repair the damage the neighbor had caused. The CSU electrician found the electric meter had been damaged and was on the ground.

The electrician said the neighbor had removed the electric meter device and successfully reconnected the connectors for the device, which caused a diversion of electricity. However, the neighbor then plugged the device in incorrectly, causing an arc which destroyed the device.

Bryan Police arrested the neighbor on April 18 for being in possession of a stolen trailer.

According to authorities, while under arrest, the man also admitted to stealing electricity from his neighbor on Cloverdale Court.

He said he drilled through sheetrock, ran a cord through the wall, and spliced into his neighbor’s electricity, all without having consent from the neighbor.

The man is charged with criminal-mischief diversion of power supply of less than $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

