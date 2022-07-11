Caution urged for East Texas boaters as lakes reach low water levels

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - As summer heats up, Texas law enforcement wants to make sure East Texas boaters are aware of safety precautions while dealing with low water levels.

Boating is one of the many summer activities East Texans take part in but for majority areas in East Texas, the lack of rain and the rising three digit temperatures have been causing low water levels in lakes.

Resulting in “more obstacles in the water - you got stumps that normally people, especially coming from out of town that don’t know our area, our lakes - a week ago that stump wasn’t there in the water and now it is and it’s definitely been a hindrance for a lot of boat operators,” said Texas Game Warden Randy Stovall.

Stovall explained that many lakes in the Deep East Texas region are quite down in comparison of last year.

According to the Texas Water Development Board, Lake Nacogdoches went down 6.4 percent from its mean sea level since 2021. Stovall said if boaters are out while water levels are low, appearing landforms can cause hazards such as prop and boat damage; as well as throwing people off.

“One thing since the pandemic, everybody bought a boat. There’s more people on the waters now, more crowds, we’re seeing more alcohol and we’re seeing a lot of inexperienced boaters,” said Stovall.

He urged anyone out on boats to take the Texas Boater Education course and keep all safety equipment on board.

“Everybody on board needs a life jacket, a wearable life jacket. Anyone under the age of 13 must always wear a life jacket - fire extinguishers, kill switches - these are all important equipment people need to have on the boat and it can save your life,” said Stovall.

Lake levels have not impacted operations yet and all Deep East Texas boat ramps are currently open.

