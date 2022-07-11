Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Lamar jumps ship from the WAC a year early

Western Athletic Conference Logo
Western Athletic Conference Logo(Western Athletic Conference)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin will lose another rival due to conference realignment with Lamar University announcing they are heading back to the Southland Conference a year earlier than expected.

“We are very excited to take advantage of this opportunity to make the move to the Southland Conference for the 2022-23 season for all sports,” Athletics Director Jeff O’Malley said in a press release. “This is the best fit for the future of Lamar University Athletics, our fans and our student-athletes. I would like to thank Commissioner Grant and the leadership of the conference for working with us and providing a chance to join the league immediately.”

Lamar was one of four Southland Conference schools to leave the Southland Conference along with SFA, Sam Houston and Abilene Christian on July 1, 2021. Incarnate Word later would announce a move but a week before the the Cardinals were supposed to join they agreed to go back to Southland.

Lamar was set to go back to the Southland in 2023 but the announcement today means the WAC will now be down to five FCS playoff eligible schools. SFA is considered the top team this upcoming season. They will have to win the WAC and finish at the top of the AQ7, a partnership between the WAC and ASun, if they want to get the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Schedules for football and volleyball were already being reworked due to the UIW move. AD’s will have to go back to the drawing board. The WAC has 13 members in all other major sports.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the final of the men's...
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
SFA football hosting 3 elite camps for high school
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage
Lufkin Coach Todd Quick at a fall 2021 practice
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage