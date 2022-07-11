Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are in store for another very hot day this Monday with highs back in the lower 100s. This morning is quite warm as well, with most waking up in the muggy middle to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine and only a slight chance at a stray shower or thunderstorm. Heat Advisories remain in effect through today due to heat indices reaching upwards of 105+ degrees. Please drink plenty of water today and keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets. Hot and mostly dry conditions prevail again for our Tuesday, but some slight changes are on the way! A weak and dissipating cold front will work its way in from the north. Just like this past weekend, temperatures are not much cooler behind the front than the ones in front of the “cold” front, but this surface feature will be a good area of development for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. The scattered rain and cloud cover, plus a brief weakness in our higher pressure overhead, should allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 90s for most on both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots. East Texas truly needs a few good days of beneficial, soaking rains. It does not appear likely that we will see much over the next several days, but there is always hope for the week after next. Stay cool out there, friends.

