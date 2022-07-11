More triple digit heat expected across east Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The stalled out frontal boundary situated around Groveton, Lufkin, and Lake Sam Rayburn has triggered a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. They are few and far between, but we will certainly take any precious, liquid gold, no matter how big or small the amounts may be.

Any rain that is on First Alert Radar right now will fizzle out once we head toward sundown around 8:30 p.m. this evening, giving way to mostly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight as lows drop into the upper 70′s, near 80-degrees.

Heat Advisories have been extended trough tomorrow since air temperatures and heat index values will top out in triple digit territory. Look for daytime highs to reach the lower 100′s with feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 in the afternoon hours on Tuesday.

There is some minor heat relief coming our way on Wednesday as a summer cold front will slide down through east Texas, offering some a chance for scattered downpours. This will then be followed by some drier air that will lead to highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 90′s. It will still be hot, but not as hot as we take an edge off the heat for Thursday and Friday.

With the front stalling down in deep east Texas, we will keep in some low-end rain chances for those areas on Thursday before everyone goes dry, again, by the time we head toward the weekend.

Rainfall amounts in the next week do not look all that promising. Most areas north of Interstate 20 may not see any rain, while areas south of the Highway 84 corridor could get a quarter-to-half an inch with this mid-week cold front.

