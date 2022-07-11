Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Splendora said one man was arrested after a traffic stop yielded illegal narcotics along with catalytic converters police said were stolen from the Lufkin area.

According to the Splendora Police Department, Friday night, a Corporal with the Splendora Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 69. During the investigation, a man was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics as well as seven freshly cut catalytic converters.

Police said it was learned that catalytic converters were stolen from the Lufkin/Angelina County area. Lufkin Police along with Angelina County Sheriffs have been contact to further investigate the catalytic converters thefts.

The man was placed into custody on drug possession charges and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, police said.

