Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022. Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Lufkin Coach Todd Quick at a fall 2021 practice
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage

Latest News

A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that's threatening the famed giant sequoia tree...
Wildfire near Yosemite's famed Sequoias grows
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Amber Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial