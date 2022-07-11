Silver Alert issued for senior citizen missing from Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing East Texas woman.

Sandra Turnpaugh, 81, was last seen around 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Overlook Trail in Gun Barrel City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Turnpaugh is 5′7″, weighs 141 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, she was wearing a black blouse with dark pants and black calf-high boots.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should call the Gun Barrel City Police Department at (903) 887-7151.

The state’s Silver Alert program was created by Texas legislation in 2007 as is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

