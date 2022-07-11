Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Roadside Trinity County fires still unsolved, but investigation continues

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County, as well as the rest of East Texas, has suffered under dry, hot weather conditions which often lead to fires.

On July 7, a series of outdoor fires were battled by firefighters along FM 3188 and State Highway 94. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it appears that the fires were intentionally set by someone. These fires were in areas that were unpopulated and mostly woods. The sheriff says that they still believe the fires were intentionally set by someone. There were about ten roadside fires, he said on July 8.

On Sunday, July 10, a fire that had been started Saturday by what they believed to be a downed powerline on FM 356 in Trinity County reignited. Firefighters were able to bring it under control.

On Monday, Ryan Burns, Texas A&M Forest Service PIO, said that there was no evidence of a roadside start, a fireworks spark, etc., that would have caused the 59 acre fire along Hwy 94. The investigation continues.

As for Sunday’s fire, he said an electrical transformer blowout appeared to be the original cause of the fire, which burned 2.5 acres.

