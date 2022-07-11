Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen drowns while swimming Trinity River

A 16-year-old boy has drowned while swimming on the Trinity River Sunday afternoon.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old boy has drowned while swimming on the Trinity River Sunday afternoon.

Game wardens and deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are working to recover the body.

According to Capt. Eric Collins, the drowning was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“This is a tragic event,” Collins said. “We’re just trying to find closure for the family.”

Collins said the teen was swimming in the area below the Lake Livingston dam when he submerged and did not resurface.

The teen is from the Houston area.

