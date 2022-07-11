Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive to investigate the shooting.

They learned a man, his wife and two infants arrived home when the two teenagers walked up to the family’s SUV and opened a rear door where one of the infants was seated.

Deputies said the father feared for the safety of his family and fired several rounds, striking both suspects.

The wife, who was in the driver’s seat, immediately drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects, deputies said.

A car operated by an unidentified man believed to be with the suspects then pulled up to the couple’s home after the shooting, deputies said.

The wounded suspects were taken to a hospital and both are in “stable and fair condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the suspects or the man who wounded them.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Teen drowns while swimming Trinity River
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier

Latest News

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Power lines.
WebXtra: Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal