Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

WebXtra: Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal

Power lines.
Power lines.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President of Stoic Energy Consulting, about ERCOT’s appeal to voluntarily conserve electricity.

On Sunday evening, ERCOT released a statement asking Texans to conserve power on Monday, July 11 between 2 and 8 p.m.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more,” stated ERCOT’s news release.

ERCOT did not expect any system-wide outages as of Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map showing power outages in Lufkin on Saturday, July 9.
Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir
A roadside fire has flared back up in Trinity County.
Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

Latest News

financial plan review
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Teen drowns while swimming Trinity River
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Man arrested after catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area found during traffic stop
Man arrested after catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area found during traffic stop