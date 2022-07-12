Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Agents find 32 undocumented immigrants living in stash house

Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is expected to face charges after authorities find over two dozen undocumented people inside a south Laredo home.

On Thursday July 7, Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2 searched a house located at 2107 Culiacan Drive.

After a thorough search they found 32 people living inside all believed to be undocumented.

Law enforcement officers arrested Edgardo Hernandez Zamora in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, overpopulation and aging jail is the...
Nacogdoches County sheriff the county in need of new jail
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Former Van Zandt County sergeant pleads guilty to using Taser on restrained inmate
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
State of Texas drops lawsuit against Naskila Gaming
State of Texas drops lawsuit against Naskila Gaming