Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Appeals court grants stay of execution for Ramior Gonzales over testimony questions

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting...
Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - An appeals court has stayed this week’s execution of a death row inmate who had raised questions about whether prosecutors had presented false and inaccurate testimony from an expert on whether he would commit more crimes in the future.  Ramiro Gonzales had been set to receive a lethal injection for fatally shooting Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales’ attorneys had asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution, arguing prosecutors presented false testimony that wrongly claimed he would be a future danger, a legal finding needed to impose a death sentence.  The appeals court on Monday granted the stay request, saying Gonzales’ lawyers had made a sufficient claim that merited additional review by a lower court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA’s Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger in East Texas