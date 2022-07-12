Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, had a soft RBI single in the fifth inning. Lee also lined a two-run double in the seventh, then singled leading off the ninth. Odorizzi had a season-high seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings for his first win after missing 42 games with a lower left leg injury.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

Air Force One lands in Boise
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes