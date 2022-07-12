Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Changes potentially on the way for voters in Bowie County

Voters could soon be able to vote at any location in the county
(MGN)
By Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County could soon be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day.

The county commissioners and elections administrator for the county are requesting the implementation of countywide voting centers, which would allow registered voters (there are about 70,000 in the county) to vote at any polling location on Election Day. The court voted Monday, July 11 to approve a resolution petitioning the secretary of state to allow Bowie County to move forward with this proposal during the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.

“Countywide voting makes voting more convenient, potentially increases voter turnout, and prevents eligible voters from being turned away or given a provisional ballot because the voter is in the wrong voting precinct on Election Day,” said Pat McCoy, elections administrator for Bowie County.

Officials say there will be 22 voting centers throughout the county. On Election Day, registered voters will be able to vote at any location between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A list of polling locations will be formally approved by the county commissioners after the state approves the proposal.

“Historically, you had to be voting at your home precinct on Election Day. This will work like early voting; in early voting, anybody can vote at early voting centers,” McCoy said.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says more than 70 counties in the state currently follow this model for voting.

“We hope we are going to see an increased turnout, but also it is going to eliminate the idea an individual being in the wrong polling center or polling location on Election Day or either not voting are given a provisional ballot,” said McCoy.

For more information about the proposal or elections in Bowie County, call 903-628-6810 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe hopes a bill moving through the U.S. House will allow it to...
State of Texas drops lawsuit against Naskila Gaming
A scathing report on the Uvalde school shooting claims there were three missed opportunities to...
Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 22,
Houston-area man wanted in alleged threats to Sen. Cruz, other Republican leaders