Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Heat stroke ruled as cause of death for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident. Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment. Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA’s Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
See new images from NASA's Webb Telescope released today
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger in East Texas