Lake Livingston Water supply issues boil water notice

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Several Lake Livingston Water Supply service areas are under a boil water notice Monday night.

Beech Creek, Country Charm, and Crystal Lakes are in the boil water notice area.

From the water supply corporation:

Due to electrical repo in the system, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required PWS1870141 to notify customers in Beech Creek, Country Charm and Crystal Lakes to boil their water prior to consumption, (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please call Lake Livingston Water Supply at 800-774-9283.

