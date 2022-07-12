Nacogdoches County sheriff the county in need of new jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County jail is at 98 percent capacity with zero beds available, according to the state’s jail standards report from May, and Sheriff Jason Bridges is worried the overcrowding problem will get worse.

“One of the major problems is when they originally built this facility, well they added on to it and when they added on to it, they just added housing onto it. So, the original kitchen they built, the original visitation lobby they built, the original nursing station they built and so forth were only built for the first structure,” Bridges said.

The Nacogdoches County jail was built in 1989 with the addition constructed in 1992. Since then, the population inside the jail has grown, causing problems.

Sheriff Bridges says the building itself is also aging, creating another set of problems.

“We’ve seen some problems in the past with it. We had an engineering firm come in 2014, and they made some recommendations, and we were looking then and going in a different step. But obviously things change, and everything costs money so we had to reevaluate it and step back. But since then, our problems haven’t gone away,” Bridges said.

Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses’ station inside of the jail.

“One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we’ve seen across our jail’s population in this last 10 years we could have never expected,” Bridges said.

Sheriff Bridges is now asking for a plan of action for the jail. He wants a committee of citizens and experts to come together and evaluate the current state of the jail and figure out the best steps moving forward.

“We understand no one likes building jails and we understand that no one likes spending taxpayer money on jails, but you have to weigh two options here. If somewhere down the road don’t take action and spend the money here and do the things that have to be done. Eventually, somewhere down the road the jail commissions are going to shut us down if we’re not in compliance,” Bridges said.

At this time, the Nacogdoches County Jail is compliant.

