See new images from NASA’s Webb Telescope released today

NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots.

You can see the images in the video above.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

