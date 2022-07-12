A summer cold front will provide scattered downpours for our mid-week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Heat Advisories have been extended through Wednesday since air temperatures and heat index values will top out in triple digit territory, yet again. Look for daytime highs to reach the lower 100′s with feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 in the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

There is some minor heat relief coming our way on Wednesday as a summer cold front will slide down through east Texas, offering some a chance for scattered downpours. Wednesday will offer most of east Texas the best chance for rain in the next several days.

The frontal passage will then be followed by some drier air that will lead to highs coming down into the upper 90′s. It will still be hot, but not as hot as we take an edge off the heat for Thursday and Friday.

The drier air in our northern counties behind the frontal passage should be notable to end the current heatwave since our heat index values will not be much higher than the actual air temperatures for the end of the week and this upcoming weekend.

Rainfall amounts in the next week do not look all that promising. Most areas look to average around one-quarter to one-half inch, with isolated, higher amounts possible for those areas that get underneath a heavy thunderstorm in the next couple of days.

Look for temperatures to top out around the century mark by this weekend as it stays mainly dry.

Some isolated showers may move in along the sea breeze front early next week, offering low-end rain chances for the southern parts of deep east Texas with highs topping out in the upper 90′s.

