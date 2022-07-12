Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen accused of killing two people in 2021 shooting in Texarkana will be tried as adult

Kevonte Collins, 17
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager who is accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Texarkana, Texas will be tried as an adult, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says.

Kevonte Collins, 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that happened in December of 2021 at an apartment complex in Texarkana. The shooting left two 18-year-olds dead; a 17-year-old was also seriously injured.

Collins was arrested in DeSoto, Texas in May of 2022 after being on the run for several months, police say. Since his arrest, he has been held in a juvenile detention center given that he was 16-years-old when he was arrested. He will now be transferred to an adult facility.

Collins was booked into the Bowie County Jail Thursday, July 7. His bond was set at $1.3 million.

