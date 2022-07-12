Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M professor speaks on ERCOT conservation plan

Andrew Dessler spoke to us on his thoughts of ERCOT's July 10 conservation statement.
Andrew Dessler spoke to us on his thoughts of ERCOT's July 10 conservation statement.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After ERCOT made a public statement on July 10 for Texans on conserving energy, a Texas A&M University professor believes there is only one way to solve the power grid issue.

Andrew Dessler, Atmospheric Sciences Professor at Texas A&M, said the ERCOT statement was intentionally misleading to Texans. Dessler said it is very normal to have a low amount of wind and there is only one way to solve the problem of Texas’ power grid: Solar energy.

“What we need to do to solve this problem is build more solar energy,” said Dessler. “Solar produces power when wind doesn’t and they tend to be anti-correlated. So if you want to have reliable power, you want to have wind and solar. If we had a lot more solar, we wouldn’t be having these discussions.”

He said building more solar energy into the Texas power grid would reduce the cost of energy overall. Plus, Dessler said there wouldn’t be pollution in the air from solar energy, like other forms create.

For more information on Andrew Dessler, click here.

