Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies across the area this afternoon, with noticeably less cloud cover than yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will have no trouble climbing back into the triple digits, and should peak about where they did yesterday, maybe a degree or two warmer. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of East Texas through this evening, heat index values are again expected to be above 105 degrees this afternoon. In addition to the Heat Advisory, A&M Forrest Service has most of East Texas under a High to Very High fire danger for today, outdoor burning is discouraged even in areas not under a burn ban. For tonight, evening temps in the 80s and 90s, dropping into the 70s overnight.

Wednesday brings some welcome changes to the forecast as a front will move into the area and drive shower/thunderstorm activity into East Texas. While highs will still be hot even once the front has moved through, it will be a little cooler. Rain chances sit around a 30% chance for Wednesday, and we’ll keep a 20% in the forecast for Thursday. While some of us will stay dry in the coming days, the rain will definitely be beneficial for those who get some. After Thursday, only low rain chances for Deep East Texas through the weekend, but by Monday, a chance returns for northern areas. Unfortunately this is the time of year that it is slim pickings for rain across the region, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see any drought busting rain in the next seven to ten days. Through that same period, as I mentioned yesterday, not expecting any significant cool downs as well. For now, we can at least be thankful for some rain in the forecast and the brief and mild cool down later this week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.