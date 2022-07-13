Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

3-Digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline active this week

The current lifeline phone number at 1-800-273-8255 will be active and will remain in effect even after 9-8-8 is launched nationally.
3-Digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988) is active Saturday.
3-Digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988) is active Saturday.(kltv)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is launching a 3-digit number, 9-8-8.

“The change of it shows just how necessary it is and how important it is to make it a simple number to remember,” Erin Young, licensed clinical social worker and co-owner of Bridge Therapeutic Services in Tyler said.

The lifeline is a national network of crisis call centers providing 24/7, free and confidential support to people who are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress.

“They’re always there, they’re always available, and they can counsel people whether they’re in crisis or they’re fearful of that crisis and help connect them with local resources in a moment’s notice,” Young said.

The FCC approved 9-8-8 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline back in December 2019.

“When you’re in a moment of crisis, you’re not going to easily recall a long number and you’re not even going to think to Google it, but if it’s something that you hear in passing or you’re aware of, it’s easier to recall it in a moment when you’re in crisis,” Young said.

The FCC said 9-8-8 compares to 9-1-1, with hopes to decrease the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses.

“9-1-1′s an emergency and any time you feel like your life is at risk, whether someone’s hurting, you would be 9-1-1 or whether someone feels like they want to hurt themselves, it would be a moment that you need to contact help,” Young said.

9-8-8 will be active Saturday, July 16 by call, text or chat. Until then, the current lifeline phone number at 1-800-273-8255 will be active and will remain in effect even after 9-8-8 is launched nationally.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe hopes a bill moving through the U.S. House will allow it to...
State of Texas drops lawsuit against Naskila Gaming
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

Latest News

Fan Drive
Path Fan Drive With Meals On Wheels
Inflation
Inflation 40 Year High
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Larue man missing after last seen in Smith County
Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
Homeowners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings