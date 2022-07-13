A few pockets of rain and storms will offer minor heat relief

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Despite the triple digit heat, we have seen a few pockets of cooling showers and thunderstorms dot our east Texas landscape this afternoon.

It should be noted that given all of our heat, any storms that get on the strong side may contain some strong, damaging wind gusts. That is always a threat, especially this time of year.

The summer ‘cold front’ looks like it will lose its punch and stall out along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor. If there is a silver lining, it is that we may briefly go back to double digit territory tomorrow since we have a 30-40% chance of additional scattered showers and thunderstorms in play.

This will lead to the heat advisory being able to expire at 8 p.m. this evening and not be in play for Thursday.

The best chance to see rain on Thursday will be in deep east Texas where the available moisture is just a bit better than areas say north of the Interstate 20 corridor.

Rainfall amounts in the next week do not look all that promising. Most areas look to average around one-quarter to one-half inch, with isolated, higher amounts possible for those areas that get underneath a heavy thunderstorm today and tomorrow.

Look for temperatures to return to the century mark by Friday and this weekend as the infamous heat dome continues to maintain its grip on east Texas, allowing the heat to be relentless as the rain chances fizzle.

We do have some low-end rain chances early next week, but those odds are only at 20%, meaning most areas will stay dry. Outside of any shower activity, it will remain, you guessed it, hot! Look for highs to be in the upper 90′s to near 100 again next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.