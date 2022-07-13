Henderson County fire marshal says to take precautions to avoid fires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -On Tuesday, Texas A&M Fire Service sent out a nationwide alert about the increased potential for large wildfires for areas near Athens, Tyler, Longview, Palestine, and Huntsville.

Here in East Texas, everyday activities like driving down the road could potentially start an uncontrollable wildfire.

“Our last few fires, major fires we’ve have had here, have been from trailer bearings from going out down the road or chains dragging going down the road, so the danger right now is really bad,” says Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

Texas A&M Forest service sent out an alert across Texas this morning warning that the mixture of the current climate conditions such as triple-digit temperatures, lack of moisture, and winds create the perfect atmosphere for wild fires to instantly ignite.

“We get to the point to where we start wondering about the tree tops so you run into an issue there, too, because that’s hard for the firefighters to fight once that gets into the woods,” says Renberg.

Renberg says that field fires are much easier for fire trucks to get to rather than a fire that spreads through out a wooded area that could cause extensive damage.

“Texas A&M, the forestry service, my office, every fire marshal that I know and associate around here ... we are trying to stress to people that anything that has to do with fire and its outside, it is a bad bad idea,” says Renberg.

Renberg shares tips on how to keep your home and environment fireproof, including removing dead shrubs from near your home.

“This is the time of year to make sure that your home is fire safe you want to get rid of any dead vegetation away from your houses,” says Renberg.

