Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Across Texas, property values are rising, but so are assessed tax values.

Angelina County Appraisal Review Board Chairman Richard Martinez explains the board is made up of people from the community. Their job is to analyze complaints from property owners and do appraisals.

On Tuesday, they reviewed affidavits over residential and commercial properties. “A lot of times we look at what the taxes were last year and compare to the increases this year … because of the state of Texas says we have to do 100 percent appraisal and the taxes have gone up,” said Martinez.

The 2021 property tax rate is set at $.437120 per $100 valuation; that’s the same rate as 2020.

Martinez urges property owners to speak up and file a dispute if they disagree with their assessment.

“The house may need painted, or parts are rotten on the house, boards are rotten, porch falling in,” he said are some examples of what might change assessed values.

Martinez said bringing in comparable photos of the property and what is around it can factor into a decision.

“We got to have reasons to lower, if it needs to be but we try to be fair to everyone.”

The Appraisal Review Board will be reviewing a total of 99 properties and will continue to meet until the July 14.

