Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.(Subway via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

Webb Telescope
TJC scientist explains significance of images NASA released from Webb telescope
Nacogdoches County Jail
Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county needs new jail
Interim Smith County PCT 1 Constable Caraway
Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and renew’ integrity in office
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir