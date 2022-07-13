Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child

The investigation determined that the child sustained physical injury while in the care, custody and control of the child’s parents.
Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child
Odessa parents arrested in the death of a 7-month-old child(Odessa Police Department)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ODESSA POLICE NEWS RELEASE:

On July 12, 2022, at approximately 12:52 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments, 4421 E 52nd St #721, in reference to the death of a 7-month-old child.

The investigation determined that the child sustained physical injury while in the care, custody and control of the child’s parents.

Based on the facts and circumstances pertaining to the investigation, Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - First Degree Felony. Leyla Pierson, 18, was arrested for the offense of Injury to a Child - State Jail Felony.

A follow-up investigation will continue.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

Lufkin opens Texas East Tournament with powerhouse Pearland
Webb Telescope
TJC scientist explains significance of images NASA released from Webb telescope
Nacogdoches County Jail
Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county needs new jail
Interim Smith County PCT 1 Constable Caraway
Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and renew’ integrity in office
Wildfire Danger
Wildfire Danger