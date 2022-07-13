Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police investigating possible case of deadly conduct after public official ‘knowingly’ let COVID-19 positive individual into council meeting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills Police Department announced it has launched a criminal investigation to determine if a City of Valley Mills public official accused of “knowingly” letting a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 enter city hall for a council meeting on July 11 should be charged with deadly conduct.

Police were alerted on July 13 when several residents filed complaints.

“Witness accounts reported that the public official assisted the COVID-19 carrier into the building, and recklessly exposed several citizens who were in attendance to the communicable disease,” wrote Valley Mills Police Chief Roy Fikac.

“In addition to the alleged reckless conduct, it was reported that the public official failed to alert the mayor, council, and citizens who were in attendance that he permitted a citizen with COVID-19 to enter the building and join the audience,” Fikac further wrote.

The police chief reminded the public COVID-19 is a deadly virus and that illness not resulting in death can still lead to hospitalization and intensive care requiring a ventilator.

“People of all ages with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and obesity, are also at a high risk when exposed to anyone with COVID-19,” the police chief said.

