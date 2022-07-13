TJC scientist explains significance of images NASA released from Webb telescope

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NASA has released five images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. You can’t travel back in time with it, but you can look way back there. NASA’s James Webb Telescope sent us a look back billions of years, and now more images are being released. And the images it’s sending back are about 100 times better than the Hubble.



I haven’t been able to wrangle a way of getting my camera to space, but I can get to TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center where Director Beau Hartweg can make it look like we’re there.



“This is a very exciting day for science enthusiasts, astronomers. They just released the very first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope,” Hartweg said.



And it has been positioned:



“A million miles away from Earth. It’s kind of in a steady spot in space,” Hartweg said.



Beau says NASA points the Webb at a dark spot in space and zooms inay in.



“If you were to take your hand and hold it at arm’s length, and imagine you’re holding just a single grain of sand, and within that single grain of sand they have taken a picture of over a thousand galaxies,” Hartweg said.



So, there’s a bit yet to take pictures of. And the light we see is very old.



“The next closest star to us, besides the sun is four light years away. So, we’re not seeing how it looks in 2022, we’re seeing how it looked in 2018,” Hartweg said.



Beau says light travels at 186 thousand miles a second, and how may seconds are in a year? The scale the Webb is looking back on is well, astronomical.



“When we’re seeing the earliest galaxies, we’re not seeing how they look today. We’re seeing how they looked 13 billion years ago,” Hartweg said.



And we have been able to find planets in other solar systems, but now we can:



“Look and see what is in the atmosphere in these planets. And that’s one of the images that they released today, a planet called Wasp-96b,” Hartweg said.



Its atmosphere is not conducive to our kind of living, but other atmospheres? Well:



“It could be some of our first signs and indications that maybe life exists elsewhere in our galaxy,” Hartweg said.



Of course, travel time is a bit of a hinderance. And if you could get a signal out it’d take hundreds of years to make that facetime call.





