Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect a warm start to our Wednesday with most folks waking up to middle to upper 70s. Temperatures are likely going to jump up into the lower 100s this afternoon, and heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening due to heat indices reaching upwards of 105+ degrees. Please drink plenty of water today and keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets. Now to the good news! A weak cold front will work its way in from the north today and will bring some slight relief from the triple digit heat by tomorrow and Friday! Temperatures are not much cooler behind the front, but this surface feature will be a good area of development for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and Thursday. The scattered rain and cloud cover, plus a brief weakness in our higher pressure overhead, should allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 90s for most on both Thursday and Friday. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots. PM showers and isolated storms have a slight chance of forming on Monday and Tuesday of next week, which might help most East Texans stay more in the upper 90s rather than seeing that century mark for a high once more.

