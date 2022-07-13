Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today and tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect a warm start to our Wednesday with most folks waking up to middle to upper 70s. Temperatures are likely going to jump up into the lower 100s this afternoon, and heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening due to heat indices reaching upwards of 105+ degrees. Please drink plenty of water today and keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets. Now to the good news! A weak cold front will work its way in from the north today and will bring some slight relief from the triple digit heat by tomorrow and Friday! Temperatures are not much cooler behind the front, but this surface feature will be a good area of development for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and Thursday. The scattered rain and cloud cover, plus a brief weakness in our higher pressure overhead, should allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 90s for most on both Thursday and Friday. By Friday our rain chances become pretty spotty once more, and temperatures will slowly creep back to the 99 degree range for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will likely get back to the 100 degree mark for some unfortunate hot spots. PM showers and isolated storms have a slight chance of forming on Monday and Tuesday of next week, which might help most East Texans stay more in the upper 90s rather than seeing that century mark for a high once more.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

Latest News

Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Fire and smoke spreading
Henderson County fire marshal alerts public to prevent fires
Lufkin opens Texas East Tournament with powerhouse Pearland
Lufkin opens Texas East Tournament with powerhouse Pearland