Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Splendora traffic stop
Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Reducing Cattle Herds
Heat, drought causing East Texas ranchers to sell off cattle

Latest News

Webb Telescope
TJC scientist explains significance of images NASA released from Webb telescope
Nacogdoches County Jail
Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county needs new jail
Interim Smith County PCT 1 Constable Caraway
Interim Smith County constable aims to ‘restore and renew’ integrity in office
According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, overpopulation and aging jail is the...
Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county in need of new jail
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre