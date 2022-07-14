Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

City of Zavalla working to better city’s water quality

(MGN)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Some residents in the city of Zavalla have concerns over the city’s water quality. Brown water is what a few residents in Zavalla see when they turn their faucets on, and they question whether the water is safe, and wonder when will they see clear water again.

Zavalla officials say they are also concerned, but say they need more time to get it fixed. Mayor pro tempore Hulon Miller said the city cannot afford to purchase the filter system.

“We got a grant that the engineer’s working on right now to get approved from TCEQ. When we get that grant, we’re going to put a filter system on the well out there that is causing a problem for us,” Miller said.

Despite the color, the water is still safe to use to bathe in and drink, as it passes all TCEQ requirements.

While the city of Zavalla currently runs off three water wells, public works director Clark Lowery says the Broaddus Street well is the one that picks up the most sediment due to the dry weather and causing brown color appearing in residents’ water. It is also the city’s most basic well and does not have chlorine injection at its location. Lowery explained the Broaddus Street well merges with the Marshall Street well, so proper chlorine injection occurs.

Both wells run 24/7.

Lowery has been in the position since May and knew this will be a big task take on.

“So I changed up the chlorine, as far as the mixture that I’m doing now, and I’m running more of our QUI well, which is a ground water, under the influence well,” he said.

The GUI well is a shallow well; Lowery said it is the best water but cannot run 24 hours due to not having a monitor system required by TCEQ guideline.

Lowery said tank inspections will happen and they will look to see if they need additional cleaning

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
Homeowners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans and businesses

Latest News

Lindale House Fire
Lightning strike causes devastating fire in Lindale home
Cockfighting
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee County cockfighting ring
Water Woes
Zavalla Water Woes
LISD Land Purchase
Longview ISD superintendent addresses concerns over property purchase
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee County cockfighting ring