City of Zavalla working to better city’s water quality

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Some residents in the city of Zavalla have concerns over the city’s water quality. Brown water is what a few residents in Zavalla see when they turn their faucets on, and they question whether the water is safe, and wonder when will they see clear water again.

Zavalla officials say they are also concerned, but say they need more time to get it fixed. Mayor pro tempore Hulon Miller said the city cannot afford to purchase the filter system.

“We got a grant that the engineer’s working on right now to get approved from TCEQ. When we get that grant, we’re going to put a filter system on the well out there that is causing a problem for us,” Miller said.

Despite the color, the water is still safe to use to bathe in and drink, as it passes all TCEQ requirements.

While the city of Zavalla currently runs off three water wells, public works director Clark Lowery says the Broaddus Street well is the one that picks up the most sediment due to the dry weather and causing brown color appearing in residents’ water. It is also the city’s most basic well and does not have chlorine injection at its location. Lowery explained the Broaddus Street well merges with the Marshall Street well, so proper chlorine injection occurs.

Both wells run 24/7.

Lowery has been in the position since May and knew this will be a big task take on.

“So I changed up the chlorine, as far as the mixture that I’m doing now, and I’m running more of our QUI well, which is a ground water, under the influence well,” he said.

The GUI well is a shallow well; Lowery said it is the best water but cannot run 24 hours due to not having a monitor system required by TCEQ guideline.

Lowery said tank inspections will happen and they will look to see if they need additional cleaning

