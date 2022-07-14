Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coffee City files suit to resume city business at council meetings

No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Coffee City has filed a lawsuit in an effort to hold city council meetings.

Alderman Ray Ver Hey has provided a copy of a petition to KLTV.

The petition is filed with the district clerk’s office in Henderson County.

The petition requests the court allow the city council to operate business with two remaining aldermen and mayor or to appoint a third alderman, which would be enough to establish quorum.

The petition requests the court allow the city council to operate business with two remaining aldermen and mayor or to appoint a third alderman.(KLTV/KTRE)

The past three city council meetings have not been held because not enough members have appeared at the meeting to establish quorum.

Council members submitted resignations following a meeting in which Mayor Frank Serrato demanded Ver Hey leave a meeting after Ver Hey confronted Serrato over Serrato’s use of a WiFi hotspot using city funds.

Along with Ver Hey, Riley Standifer and Kevin Swanson resigned from the city council.

Ver Hey said he would decide his next action after meeting with his attorney.

Previously, the mayor responded to the no-shows in a video:

Previous reporting:

+Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations

For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting

+ Mayor says Coffee City will not be shutting down, explains plan to move forward

