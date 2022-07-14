Ladyjacks no longer satisfied with just making the NCAA Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After two years of making the NCAA National Tournament and pushing two ACC squads to the limit, the SFA Ladyjacks are no longer just trying to make the tournament.

“I think the goal actually is to advance,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “It is what the players will tell you now. They have a couple of shirts with it written on it. "

SFA finished their first year in the Western Athletic Conference with a 28-5 overall record and league mark of 17-1. The road to another solid season began on Wednesday in Nacogdoches with the first full team summer workout.

“We did mostly individual stuff through the month of June,” Kellogg said. “This is our first team practice since out final practice of last year. Everyone is here except for one girl. Hopefully the execution matches the excitement and energy.”

The team lost key players like Stephanie Visscher, transferred to Michigan State, Bri Mitchell, Tasharian Robinson and Aaliya Johnson, now with the team as a grad assistant. The one thing that this team did better than most at the mid-major level was recruit a deep bench with plenty of skilled players ready to step up.

“We expect Zya Nugent to take a big step,” Kellogg said. “We have Aiyana who has been a good player in two leagues for a long time so you expect her to have a big role. Avery Brittingham will get healthy and be big for us. . There is a good core group of eight kids and we have five new one that we hope can catch on here quickly that we think are talented.”

Last year SFA was not picked to win in the WAC despite dominating the Southland. Kellogg did not take it personal knowing the polls lean towards what you did the previous year and SFA was unproven at the time. Now there is no doubt who appears to be the top team entering the season.

“I would think our spot is solidified at the top,” Kellogg said. “Still we need to rise our expectations and see what we can do on a national level and see if we can get into this national tournament and see if we can’t do something special late in the year. "

