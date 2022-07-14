Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV

John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who recently led law enforcement on a pursuit and is believed to have stolen an ATV from a county resident.

John Anthony Martell, 30, is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, July 7, deputies received information that Martell, who is wanted on warrants from other counties, was in the area of FM 1275 and FM 3228. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle when they spotted it on FM 3228, but the driver sped up.

NCSO investigators and state troopers pursued the driver along 3228 to CR 525 and on to U.S. 59. The driver, who matched Martell’s description, crashed into a fence and fled on foot.

On Friday, July 8, deputies received a report from a local resident that someone had stolen a camouflaged 2020 Can-Am Defender Max ATV from a ranch in the area.

If you have information about Martell’s whereabouts, or the location of the ATV, contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

